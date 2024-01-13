Prosecutors seek death penalty for shooter behind racist murders in Buffalo

Washington DC - Federal prosecutors said Friday they will seek the death penalty for a man convicted in the racially motivated murders of 10 Black people in a New York supermarket in 2022.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Payton Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The move was a first for the administration of President Joe Biden, who is running for re-election in November and who pledged during his 2020 campaign to work towards abolishing capital punishment at the federal level.



White supremacist Payton Gendron (19) was sentenced to life in prison in February 2023 by a court in the state of New York after pleading guilty to racially motivated murders and acts of terrorism.

In the federal case against him for hate crimes, prosecutors said the intentional and premeditated nature of the killings, as well as its racist motivations, justified the death penalty.

"Payton Gendron expressed bias, hatred, and contempt toward Black persons, and his animus toward Black persons played a role in the killings," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Since the start of Biden's presidency, the Justice Department has only sought the death penalty twice, but those were proceedings initiated under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also decreed a moratorium on federal executions in May 2021.

Federal executions in the United States are rare, with the last taking place in January 2021. US states carried out 24 executions in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.