Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced in heart-wrenching hearing

Buffalo, New York - A white supremacist who fatally shot 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022 has been given a life sentence behind bars, with no chance of parole.

People gather at a memorial victims of a white supremacist shooting that took place at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Payton Gendron (19) received his sentence at the Erie County Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to 25 counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism motivated by hate.

The sentence was handed down in a court hearing marked by heart-wrenching testimonies from family members of the victims.

"You are going to come to our city and decide you don't like Black people. Man, you don't know a damn thing about Black people. We're human," said Barbara Massey, whose sister Katherine was killed in the shooting.

Massey's remarks were interrupted when her son appeared to lunge at Gendron.

"He saw me emotional and I'm his mom," Massey explained to reporters after the hearing, according to the BBC. "We're close. You hurt one of us, you hurt us all."

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who was injured in the shooting, told the court her son still suffers from survivor's guilt. "He is dealing with the pain that I as a mother cannot bear," she said.

"On that day, this terrorist made the choice that the value of a Black human meant nothing to him… whatever the sentence is that [Gendron] receives, it will never be enough."