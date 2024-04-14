Sydney shopping center killer identified as stories of astonishing bravery emerge

Sydney, Australia - Australian police have identified a 40-year-old man who suffered from mental illness as the perpetrator of a shopping center stabbing rampage that killed six people and left several more in a critical condition.

New South Wales police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said Sunday the man had come from the northeast state of Queensland and was known to law enforcement.



"There is still to this point nothing that we have, no information we have received, no evidence we have recovered no intelligence that we have gathered that would suggest that this was driven by any particular motivation ideology or otherwise," said Cooke.

"We know that the offender in the matter suffered from, suffers from, mental health."

The 40-year-old man – who was shot dead by an officer at the scene – was named as Joel Cauchi.

He is believed to have come to Sydney a month ago and hired a small storage unit in the city. It contained personal belongings, including a boogie board.