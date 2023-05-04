Tyre Nichols' official autopsy confirms his tragic cause of death

Memphis, Tennessee - The family of Tyre Nichols was briefed on Thursday by the Shelby County District Attorney about the official autopsy report regarding his death.

The family of Tyre Nichols has been briefed on the contents of Nichols' official autopsy report. © Collage: Lucy Garrett/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & Joseph Prezioso / AFP

According to ABC News, medical examiners declared Nichols' death a homicide, stating he "died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma."

On January 7, Nichols suffered severe neck and head injuries, along with bruises and cuts all over his body, after several officers viciously beat him during a routine traffic stop.

He was hospitalized, but tragically passed away on January 10.

The report also includes that Nichols had a blood alcohol concentration of .049 percent, which the district attorney's office said was "well less than the legal limit to drive."

The detail contradicts law enforcement's claims that Tyre was pulled over for driving while intoxicated, and that he was drunk and high during the incident.

Attorneys for the Nichols family said in a statement that the contents of the autopsy were "consistent" with their own reporting, adding the information "further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy."

