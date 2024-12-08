UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect's backpack reportedly had Monopoly money in it

New York, New York - New evidence is being analyzed in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down Wednesday on the streets of New York City in an apparent targeted hit.

A recovered backpack allegedly belonging to the suspected shooter was reported to contain just two items – a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and colorful fake paper money from the board game Monopoly. © Unsplash/Maria Lin Kim

As the manhunt for Thompson's killer continues, sources told ABC News on Saturday that NYPD has been investigating DNA samples from evidence found at or near the scene of the murder.

A recovered backpack allegedly belonging to the suspected shooter was reported to contain just two items – a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and colorful fake paper money from the board game Monopoly.

Law enforcement was also able to lift a fingerprint off of a water bottle that the suspect bought at a Starbucks, although the print is smudged and so may not be of use to investigators.

While police and local officials continue to insist that progress is being made in identifying the crime's perpetrator, the suspect is believed to have escaped New York in the wake of the killing.

As the investigation enters its fourth day, law enforcement has begun searching for additional evidence in the pond near Bethesda Fountain in Central Park close to where the backpack was found on Friday evening.

Whether they've found anything in their police dives has not yet been disclosed publicly.

New York investigators also reportedly arrived in Atlanta on Saturday to follow up on tips about the shooter, who allegedly arrived in NYC on a Greyhound bus that departed from Atlanta.