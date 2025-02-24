South Carolina to carry out first US firing squad execution since 2010

Washington DC - A South Carolina man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents has chosen to be put to death by firing squad next month in what would be the first such execution in the US since 2010.

This undated handout image provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Brad Sigmon. © HANDOUT / SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP

Brad Sigmon (67) is to be executed on March 7 at a prison in Columbia, the South Carolina capital, for the 2001 murders of David and Gladys Larke, who were beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Sigmon had a choice between lethal injection, firing squad, or the electric chair as his manner of execution.

Gerald "Bo" King, one of his lawyers, said Sigmon had chosen the firing squad after being placed in an "impossible" position, forced to make an "abjectly cruel" decision about how he would die.

"Unless he elected lethal injection or the firing squad, he would die in South Carolina's ancient electric chair, which would burn and cook him alive," King said in a statement.

"But the alternative is just as monstrous," he said. "If he chose lethal injection, he risked the prolonged death suffered by all three of the men South Carolina has executed since September."

Sigmon, if the execution goes ahead, would be the first person ever executed by firing squad in South Carolina.

The last US firing squad execution was in Utah in 2010. Two others have also been carried out by firing squad in Utah – in 1996 and in 1977.