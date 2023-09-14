New Mexico governor's gun ban hits the skids after federal judge's ruling

Albuquerque, New Mexico - A US judge has temporarily blocked New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's ban on carrying open and concealed guns in Albuquerque.

Enforcement of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order temporarily suspending concealed and open carry laws in Albuquerque has been put on hold. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

US District Court Judge David Urias on Wednesday shot down Grisham's 30-day suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County and ban on carrying guns on state property, declared as New Mexico faces a crisis of gun violence.

The ruling has put a hold on enforcement of the gun ban until a preliminary injunction hearing, to be held in around two weeks.

The governor had announced the public health measure in response to the fatal shootings of a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy in Albuquerque as well as two May mass shootings in the state, CNN reported.

"A judge temporarily blocked sections of our public health order but recognized the significant problem of gun violence in this state, particularly involving the deaths of children. I refuse to be resigned to the status quo," Grisham said in a statement after the ruling was announced.

"As governor, I see the pain of families who lost their loved ones to gun violence every single day, and I will never stop fighting to prevent other families from enduring these tragedies."