Oklahoma man wrongly imprisoned for nearly half a century gets giant settlement

Edmond, Oklahoma - A 71-year-old Oklahoma man who spent nearly five decades in prison for a murder he did not commit is to receive a $7.15- million settlement.

Glynn Simmons has reached a $7.15-million settlement with the city of Edmond in Oklahoma after being wrongfully imprisoned for 48 years. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Glynn Simmons, who is Black, served more time behind bars before being exonerated than any other inmate in US history, according to The National Registry of Exonerations.



Simmons was released last year after serving a total of 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison.

On Monday, councillors in Edmond, Oklahoma, voted to proceed with a settlement for Simmons to resolve claims against the city and one of the detectives who helped put him away, public records showed.

Lawyers for Simmons said the payment represented a "partial settlement" of his lawsuit "against the cities and police who falsified evidence... to frame him for murder."

"Mr. Simmons spent a tragic amount of time incarcerated for a crime he did not commit," said lead attorney Elizabeth Wang.

"Although he will never get that time back, this settlement with Edmond will allow him to move forward while also continuing to press his claims against" Oklahoma City and a leading detective.