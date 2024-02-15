Rachel Dolezal fired from Arizona elementary school job over OnlyFans account

Tucson, Arizona - Rachel Dolezal, the woman who infamously lied about her racial background for years, has been fired from her job at an Arizona elementary school after her OnlyFans account came to light.

Nkechi Diallo a.k.a. Rachel Dolezal has been fired from her teaching position at an Arizona elementary school over content she shared to OnlyFans. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Dolezal now goes as Nkechi Diallo and was let go after it came out she was violating the Catalina Foothills school district's policy in content shared on her OnlyFans page, which was linked in her public Instagram account. She was reportedly hired in August 2023 as a part-time after-school instructor and a contracted substitute teacher.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts [Tuesday] afternoon," Julie Farbarik, the district's director of alumni and community relations, told News4 Tucson. "She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills school district."

Diallo, then Dolezal, shot to the national spotlight in 2015 when it came out she had been posing as Black even though she is white. She lied about her racial background for years and even had the gall to chair the Spokane, Washington, chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Dolezal's parents ultimately revealed that their daughter was white, leading to her removal from her post as chair of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University.

In 2016, Dolezal changed her name Nkechi Amare Diallo, co-opting a traditional West African name.

Three years later, she was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and ordered to pay back $8,847 she stole in government food and child care assistance.