Railway company ordered to pay millions to Indigenous group over oil transport

Seattle, Washington - A Texas-based railway company must pay some $400 million to an Indigenous community after it transported crude oil through the group's reservation without authorization, a US judge in Seattle ordered on Monday.

Railway company BNSF – owned by billionaire Warren Buffett – has had permission from the Indigenous Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to use tracks that run through the community's territory in Washington state since 1991, the Seattle Times reported.



However, the agreement stipulates that a maximum of 25 wagons are allowed to pass through per day, and the community must be informed of the type of cargo.

The Swinomish people sued in 2015 after BNSF sent significantly more train cars carrying crude oil to nearby refineries without having received specific permission for the freight or the quantity.

A previous ruling had already deemed the company to have acted in violation of the 1991 agreement.

In the current case, the court was to determine how much the company earned from the transportation of crude oil as well as the proportion owed to the Indigenous community.