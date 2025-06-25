Richard Jordan, who has spent nearly 50 years on Death Row, set to be executed

Parchman, Mississippi - A Mississippi man who has been on Death Row for nearly 50 years is to be executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, one of two executions in the US this week.

Richard Jordan, who has been on Death Row for nearly 50 years, is to be executed by lethal injection in Mississippi on Wednesday night. © HANDOUT / MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP)

Richard Jordan (79) was convicted in 1976 of the murder of Edwina Marter, the wife of a bank executive in the town of Gulfport.

Jordan, a shipyard worker, kidnapped Marter from her home and demanded a $25,000 ransom.

He was apprehended when he went to pick up the money.

Jordan confessed to murdering Marter and led the authorities to her body, which had been hidden in a forest. She had been shot.

Jordan is to be executed at 7:00 PM ET at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Jordan's scheduled execution comes one day after that of Thomas Gudinas (51), who was put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday.

Gudinas was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of Michelle McGrath, who was last seen leaving a bar in the city of Orlando in the early hours.

McGrath's battered body was found the next day, and Gudinas was arrested shortly afterwards.