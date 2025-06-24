Thomas Gudinas put to death in Florida as Richard Jordan awaits execution in Mississippi
Miami, Florida - A man sentenced to death for murder in Florida was executed late Tuesday, one of two executions in the US this week.
Thomas Gudinas (51) was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.
Thirteen minutes later, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed in a statement that the execution had been carried out.
Gudinas was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of Michelle McGrath, who was last seen leaving a bar in the city of Orlando in the early hours.
McGrath's battered body was found the next day, and Gudinas was arrested shortly afterwards.
Florida has carried out more executions – seven – than any other state so far this year.
Meanwhile, a Mississippi man on Death Row for 49 years is to be executed by lethal injection at 7:00 PM CT Wednesday, at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.
Richard Jordan (79) was convicted and sentenced to death in 1976 for the murder of Edwina Marter, the wife of a bank executive in the town of Gulfport.
Mississippi to carry out first execution since 2022
Jordan, a shipyard worker, kidnapped Marter from her home and demanded a $25,000 ransom. He was apprehended when he went to pick up the money.
Jordan confessed to murdering Marter and led the authorities to her body, which had been hidden in a forest. She had been shot.
The execution in Mississippi will be the first in the state since December 2022.
Cover photo: Collage: HANDOUT / MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP & HANDOUT / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP