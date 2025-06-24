Thomas Gudinas put to death in Florida as Richard Jordan awaits execution in Mississippi

Miami, Florida - A man sentenced to death for murder in Florida was executed late Tuesday, one of two executions in the US this week.

Thomas Gudinas (r.) was executed late Tuesday in Florida, while Richard Jordan is scheduled to be put to death on Wednesday. © Collage: HANDOUT / MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP & HANDOUT / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Thomas Gudinas (51) was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.

Thirteen minutes later, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed in a statement that the execution had been carried out.

Gudinas was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of Michelle McGrath, who was last seen leaving a bar in the city of Orlando in the early hours.

McGrath's battered body was found the next day, and Gudinas was arrested shortly afterwards.

Florida has carried out more executions – seven – than any other state so far this year.

Meanwhile, a Mississippi man on Death Row for 49 years is to be executed by lethal injection at 7:00 PM CT Wednesday, at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Richard Jordan (79) was convicted and sentenced to death in 1976 for the murder of Edwina Marter, the wife of a bank executive in the town of Gulfport.