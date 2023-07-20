Rust armorer won’t be drug tested in trial over on-set shooting

Santa Fe, New Mexico - The weapons armorer for Rust won’t be drug tested in her upcoming trial over the fatal on-set shooting of the movie ’s cinematographer.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (r.) is facing legal scrutiny over her alleged role in the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Facebook/Voices of the West

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing felony charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins (42), who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun during a rehearsal on October 21, 2021, near Santa Fe. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also wounded.



In June, prosecutors argued that Gutierrez-Reed was likely still feeling the effects of drinking and smoking marijuana the night before she loaded the gun that Baldwin used.

Prosecutors also alleged that Gutierrez-Reed attempted to transfer "a small bag of cocaine" to another person to avoid legal consequences in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Prosecutors requested that Gutierrez-Reed be tested for illegal drugs, but their request – described as an "ambush" on the defense – was dismissed by a New Mexico district court judge on Wednesday.

Jason Bowles, her attorney, said the allegations were unsubstantiated and undocumented. However, prosecutors said they have evidence Gutierrez-Reed may be the one responsible for the introduction of live ammunition on the set.