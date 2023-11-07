Stop Cop City activists arraigned on draconian racketeering charges in Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia - Dozens of Stop Cop City activists were arraigned at Fulton County Courthouse on Monday after they were indicted on racketeering charges.

Dozens gather in support of the 61 Stop Cop City activists being indicted for racketeering at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 6, 2023. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Fifty-seven out of the scheduled 61 activists appeared before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams on Monday to waive arraignment as supporters outside rallied in their defense.

In August, Georgia's Republican Attorney General Chris Carr indicted the 61 protesters opposing efforts to build a massive, militarized law enforcement training complex, a project known as Cop City, in Atlanta's South River Forest. They were accused of violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which expands on a federal law that enables prosecutors to go after organized crime activities.



The plan to build the $90-million, 85-acre facility has sparked backlash from environmental and Black Lives Matter activists since it was first introduced in 2021.

The protests only picked up after police killed 26-year-old Indigiqueer environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known by friends and comrades as Tortuguita, last January. Officers claimed Tortuguita was wielding a gun and had fired at an officer during their raid, but an autopsy revealed they had no traces of gunpowder on their hands, which were raised when they were shot 14 times.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced last month that it would not bring charges against the cops responsible.