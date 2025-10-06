Supreme Court deals massive blow to convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Ghislaine Maxwell, notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, who has been challenging her sex trafficking conviction.

Ghislaine Maxwell's request to have an appeal of her conviction for sex trafficking heard by the Supreme Court has failed. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

The top court rejected Maxwell's appeal without comment.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Authorities have ruled the wealthy financier's death a suicide, but the case continues to fuel suspicion, not least among President Donald Trump's voter base.

A one-time close friend of Epstein, Trump and his administration have fueled rumors of client lists and the involvement of major public figures, only to then refuse to release all documents related to the case.

Trump himself has been drawn deeper into the scandal after reports revealed a letter he allegedly wrote to Epstein on his birthday.

Maxwell had appealed her 2022 sex trafficking conviction in New York on the grounds that she should have been protected from prosecution by an agreement secured by Epstein in a 2007 case.

The 63-year-old is the only former Epstein associate convicted in connection with his activities. She was recently interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer, as part of the Justice Department's attempts to placate critics by reopening its investigations.