Trump doubles down on Epstein birthday note denial: "You're wasting your time"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called the disturbing birthday note he allegedly wrote for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a "dead issue" as the White House continued to insist the letter is not genuine.

President Donald Trump continued to deny writing a sexually suggestive birthday note to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"I don't comment on something that's a dead issue," he told NBC News over the phone. "I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."

Democrats kept the issue very much alive by releasing the notorious book gifted to Epstein on his 50th birthday.

Among the messages is a sexually suggestive sketch and message allegedly written by Trump. A photo of Epstein holding a novelty check bearing the president's signature was also included.

On Tuesday, Trump faced questions from reporters while out for dinner at a restaurant in Washington DC, but continued his denials.

"It's not my signature, it's not the way I speak," he said of the note and the check. "Anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language. It's nonsense. And frankly, you're wasting your time."

The White House and other administration officials also rallied behind the 79-year-old.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the signature on the letter had been reviewed by three experts who confirmed it was not Trump's. She did not produce any evidence or information about the experts in question.

"The president did not write that letter. He did not sign those documents. He maintains that position, and that position will be argued in court by his lawyers," Leavitt insisted.