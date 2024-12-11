Alex Jones gets reprieve as judge blocks sale of InfoWars to The Onion
Houston, Texas - The judge overseeing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' bankruptcy case blocked an attempt by satirical news site The Onion from acquiring his InfoWars platform.
Per CNN, Judge Christopher Lopez announced his decision during a hearing on Tuesday, arguing that "there's a great lack of clarity" with the auction that took place last month, in which The Onion bought out the intellectual property of Free Speech Systems, the parent company of InfoWars.
Though the judge said he believed the auction was done in "good faith," bankruptcy trustee Christopher Murray, who oversaw the auction, did not let bidders know of competing bids, which "left a lot of money on the table, or potential for a lot of money on the table, potential for a lot of negotiation on the table."
Lopez advised Murray to "scratch and claw" for every last dollar.
In response, The Onion CEO Ben Collins shared a statement, saying he and the team are "deeply disappointed" in the decision.
"We will also continue to seek a path towards purchasing InfoWars in the coming weeks," he insisted. "It is part of our larger mission to make a better, funnier internet, regardless of the outcome of this case."
Sandy Hook victims' families respond to ruling
Jones owes $1.5 billion in legal damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, whom he repeatedly slandered as "crisis actors" in what he claimed was a tragedy staged by the US government.
The shock jock has been forced to liquidate his assets, and in September, Judge Lopez approved the auction.
Jones has been fighting to keep control of InfoWars, going as far as to bid in the auction through First United American Companies, which operates his line of nutritional supplements frequently plugged on his shows.
Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the Connecticut families who sued Jones, said he and his clients were "disappointed" in Tuesday's ruling, but "remain resilient and determined as ever to hold Alex Jones and his corrupt businesses accountable for the harm he has caused."
Cover photo: SERGIO FLORES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP