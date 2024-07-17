Supreme Court stops execution of Texas man in dramamtic last-minute intervention

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a temporary halt to the execution of a man convicted of murder shortly before he was set to be given a lethal injection in Texas.

Ruben Gutierrez was sentenced to death for taking part in the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison, an elderly manager of a mobile home park in the city of Brownsville, which borders Mexico.



He and two other men were accused of planning to rob Harrison, who kept some $600,000 at home out of a distrust of banks, according to court documents, before beating and stabbing her to death.

Of his two co-defendants, one pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence, while the other is still on the run.

Gutierrez, who is now 47, maintains he is innocent, and for over ten years has been demanding that DNA samples collected at the scene be analyzed.

He insists that he did not enter the mobile home, and that he was unaware the other two intended to kill Harrison.