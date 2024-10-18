Texas Supreme Court grants Robert Roberson a last-minute stay of execution!

Austin, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court issued a last-minute stay of execution on Thursday to an autistic man whose murder conviction was based on what lawyers, doctors, and advocates say was a misdiagnosis of "shaken baby syndrome."

Robert Roberson received a temporary stay of execution from the Texas Supreme Court in a highly contested case. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / Imagn Images

Robert Roberson had been scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville on Thursday for the February 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki.



But the Texas Supreme Court temporarily stayed the execution following an appeal from Texas lawmakers who issued a subpoena to Roberson so he can testify before a House committee that is examining his conviction.

"If the sentence is carried out, the witness obviously cannot appear," wrote Justice Evan Young.

A bipartisan group of 86 Texas lawmakers has urged clemency for Roberson, citing "voluminous new scientific evidence" that casts doubt on his guilt, and the committee has subpoenaed him to testify on Monday.

Roberson has maintained his innocence and his attorney, Gretchen Sween, said there is "overwhelming new medical and scientific evidence" that shows his daughter died of "natural and accidental causes, not abuse."

The diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, made at the hospital where Roberson's chronically ill daughter died, was erroneous and the cause of death was in fact pneumonia, which was aggravated when doctors prescribed improper medication, she said.