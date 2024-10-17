US Supreme Court denies stay of execution to Texas man in "shaken baby" case

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Thursday denied a stay of execution for an autistic man convicted of murder in a "shaken baby syndrome" case – although his lawyers managed to secure a potential last-minute delay from a judge in Texas.

Robert Roberson (57) was scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville at 6:00 PM Central Time for the February 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki.



The conservative-majority Supreme Court denied Roberson's request for a stay of execution without comment.

But a district court judge in Texas issued a temporary order that would delay Roberson's execution so he could respond to a subpoena issued by a Texas House of Representatives committee that is examining his conviction.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal seeking a lifting of the temporary order and it was not immediately clear if it would be granted, allowing the execution to proceed.

A bipartisan group of 86 Texas lawmakers has urged clemency for Roberson, citing "voluminous new scientific evidence" that casts doubt on his guilt, and the House committee has subpoenaed him to testify on Monday.

Roberson has maintained his innocence and his attorney, Gretchen Sween, said there is "overwhelming new medical and scientific evidence" that shows his daughter died of "natural and accidental causes, not abuse."

The diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, made at the hospital where Roberson's chronically ill daughter died, was erroneous and the cause of death was in fact pneumonia which was aggravated when doctors prescribed improper medication, Sween said.



The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined by a 6-0 vote on Wednesday to recommend clemency to Roberson and commute his sentence to life in prison.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott is unable to grant clemency without a recommendation from the board, but he can grant a 30-day reprieve of Roberson's death sentence.

Roberson's case has drawn the attention of the Innocence Project, which works to reverse wrongful convictions, as well as best-selling American novelist John Grisham, Texas lawmakers, and medical experts.