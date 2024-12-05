Top US billionaires surpass $2 trillion in collective wealth as millions live in poverty

Just 12 people in the US control a combined $2 trillion in wealth, according to a new analysis, as the divide between rich and poor in America widens.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Washington DC - Just 12 people in the US control a combined $2 trillion in wealth, as the divide between rich and poor in America widens.

The collective net wealth of these billionaires has increased by $1.3 trillion – or 193% – since April 2020, Inequality.org reported.

The top 12 billionaires in the US, according to the analysis, are:

  • Elon Musk ($334 billion)
  • Jeff Bezos ($228 billion)
  • Larry Ellison ($225 billion)
  • Mark Zuckerberg ($212 billion)
  • Warren Buffett ($147 billion)
  • Larry Paige ($142 billion)
  • Sergey Brin ($136 billion)
  • Steve Balmer ($127 billion)
  • Jensen Huang ($122 billion)
  • Rob Walton ($112 billion)
  • Jim Walton ($111 billion)
  • Bill Gates ($107 billion)
The extreme concentration of wealth in the hands of a few has significant political impacts, as the ultrarich use their enormous means to influence lawmakers and the media.

For example, the super PAC of Musk – the world's richest man, who in 2022 bought up the social media platform Twitter (now X) – reportedly spent $200 million toward Donald Trump's 2024 election win.

The 12 billionaires are also contributing toward global climate collapse, as each is either an owner or controlling shareholder in a business investing huge sums in artificial intelligence. Experts warn that the power demand driven by the rise of AI and cloud computing is propelling a surge in the use of planet-warming fossil fuels and delaying the green energy transition.

Meanwhile, an estimated 36.8 million Americans or 11.1% of the population – are living in poverty. Poor and marginalized communities are at greater risk of extreme weather events and are disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution.

