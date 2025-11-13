Tremane Wood granted clemency just minutes before scheduled execution

McAlester, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma man who was to be executed by lethal injection for a 2002 murder was granted clemency at the last minute on Thursday by the state governor.

Tremane Wood, who was set to be executed in Oklahoma on Thursday morning, was granted clemency at the last minute on Thursday by the state governor. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Tremane Wood (46) had been scheduled to be put to death at 11:00 AM ET at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the murder of Ronnie Wipf (19) during a robbery.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Wood by a 3-2 vote on November 5, and Republican Governor Kevin Stitt granted it just minutes before the execution was to be carried out.

"After a thorough review of the facts and prayerful consideration, I have chosen to accept the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation to commute Tremane Wood's sentence to life without parole," Stitt said in a statement.

"This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever."

Wood's elder brother Jake, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, confessed to being the one who stabbed Wipf to death.

There have been 41 executions in the US this year, the most since 2012, when 43 people were put to death.

An execution by lethal injection is scheduled to be carried out later Thursday at a state prison in Florida.