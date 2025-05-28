Trump administration launches lawsuit against North Carolina over voter registrations

Raleigh, North Carolina - President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is suing North Carolina and its State Board of Elections for allegedly failing to maintain accurate lists in the voter registration system.

People line up to vote outside of a polling station at Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 5, 2024. © Grant BALDWIN / AFP

The lawsuit – filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina Western Division – accuses the state of violating the 2002 Help America Vote Act in using a voter registration form that did not require voters to provide identifying information such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of a social security number (SSN).

The Trump administration is now seeking a court order demanding election officials contact all registered voters in the state who do not have such information listed in order to obtain it.

For those who do not have a driver's license or an SSN, the state would be required to issue a unique identifying number.

"Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in North Carolina are conducted fairly, accurately, and without fraud," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a news release.

"The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that maintain inaccurate voter registration rolls in violation of federal voting laws."