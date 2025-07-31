Ex-Air Force sergeant to be executed over murder of wife and kids

Miami, Florida - A former Air Force sergeant who killed his wife and two young children is to be executed by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday.

Edward Zakrzewski, a former Air Force sergeant, will be executed by lethal injection in Florida over the murders of his wife and two children. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & HANDOUT / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Edward Zakrzewski (60) pleaded guilty to the June 1994 murders of his wife, Sylvia, son Edward (7), and daughter, Anna (5).

His wife was beaten with a crowbar, strangled with a rope, and struck with a machete.

The two children were hacked to death with the machete, which Zakrzewski had purchased during his lunch break after being informed that his wife planned to divorce him.

Zakrzewski fled to Hawaii and changed his name following the murders, but turned himself in four months later after being identified by friends on a television show called Unsolved Mysteries.

Zakrzewski is to be executed at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.

There have been 26 executions in the US this year, the most since the 28 executions of 2015.

Twenty-one have been carried out by lethal injection, two have been by firing squad, and three by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.