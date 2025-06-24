Trump faces latest blow in bid to bar international students from Harvard

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge has once again stepped in to block Donald Trump 's bid to prevent the enrollment of international students at Harvard University.

Harvard University's campus at John F. Kennedy Street is pictured in Cambridge, Massachusetts. © REUTERS

US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston dealt yet another blow to the Trump administration's efforts to prevent international students from getting visas to study at Harvard.

"This case is about core constitutional rights that must be safeguarded: freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and freedom of speech, each of which is a pillar of a functioning democracy and an essential hedge against authoritarianism," Burroughs wrote in her 44-page opinion.

"Here, the government’s efforts to control a reputable academic institution and squelch diverse viewpoints, seemingly because they are, in some instances, opposed to this Administration‘s own views, threaten these rights," she continued. "To make matters worse, the government attempts to accomplish this, at least in part, on the backs of international students."

The preliminary injunction comes as Trump has targeted Harvard for failing to accede to his demands for greater government control over the university's governance, curriculum, and policies. He has particularly taken aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and student activism for Palestinian human rights.

Burroughs earlier this month put a temporary stay blocking enforcement of a White House proclamation which sought to bar most new international students at Harvard from entering the country while threatening the visas of current international students.