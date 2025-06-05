Trump administration ramps up war on Harvard and Columbia with "outrageous" moves

Washington DC - President Donald Trump ramped up his war on US universities Wednesday, banning visas for all foreign students coming to attend Harvard and threatening to strip Columbia of its academic accreditation.

President Donald Trump's administration launched another attack on Harvard University, suspending visas for all international students set to attend the school. © REUTERS

Trump is pursuing an ideological purge of universities, claiming their international students pose a national security threat and that perpetuate liberal "bias."

A proclamation issued by the White House late Wednesday declared that the entrance of international students to begin a course at Harvard would be "suspended and limited" for six months, and that existing overseas enrollees could have their visas terminated.

"Harvard's conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers," said the order.

"I'm trembling. This is outrageous," Karl Molden, a Harvard government and classics student from Austria, told AFP. "He is abusing his executive power to harm Harvard as much as he can."

"My god!" said another international student at Harvard, who declined to be named for fear of retribution, on learning of the executive order. "This is such a disgrace."