Trump's new ban on international students at Harvard blocked in court

Boston, Massachusetts - A court on Thursday put a temporary stay on Donald Trump 's latest effort to stop international students from enrolling at Harvard, as the president's attacks on one of the world's most prestigious universities intensified.

Yu-Hsuan Lin lays out a Harvard hat, mug, hoodie, and her admission letter to the university on a table in Taipei, Taiwan. © REUTERS

A proclamation issued by the White House late Wednesday sought to bar most new international students at Harvard from entering the country, and said existing foreign enrollees risked having their visas terminated.

"Harvard's conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers," the order said.

Harvard quickly amended an existing complaint filed in federal court, saying: "This is not the Administration's first attempt to sever Harvard from its international students."

"(It) is part of a concerted and escalating campaign of retaliation by the government in clear retribution for Harvard's exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students."

US District Judge Allison Burroughs on Thursday ruled the government cannot enforce Trump’s proclamation.

Harvard had showed, she said, that without a temporary restraining order, it risked sustaining "immediate and irreparable injury before there is an opportunity to hear from all parties."

The same judge had already blocked Trump's earlier effort to bar international students from enrolling at the storied university.