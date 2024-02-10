Trump's co-defendant in Georgia trial launch serious accusations against DA Fani Willis

Atlanta, Georgia - One of Donald Trump 's co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion trial alleges that District Attorney Fani Willis has more to hide after she recently admitted to having a "relationship" with a colleague in the case.

The development comes after Willis recently admitted to having a "personal relationship" with Nathan Wade, an attorney she hired to work on the case, in which Trump and 18 others are accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

One of them, Michael Roman, submitted a 122-page filing on Friday, claiming he will be bringing forth a new witness that will "refute" some of the claims Willis has made about the relationship.

According to ABC News, though Wade claimed in an affidavit that the relationship began after he was hired, Roman says his witness Terrence Bradley – a personal friend of Wade's – "will confirm" that it began before that, and that the two previously "stayed together" at an apartment.

"Thus, two crucial statements in Wade's affidavit about the relationship... are in dispute," the filing states.

Roman also alleges that Willis and Wade "enriched" themselves from the trial "in the form of vacations, hotel stays and the like."

Roman originally brought up allegations of Willis' "romantic relationship" last month in a request for the case to be dismissed, prompting far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to file a complaint against the district attorney.