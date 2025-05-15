UnitedHealth reportedly faces bombshell criminal investigation over Medicare fraud!

Washington DC - Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group is reportedly facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department for possible Medicare fraud.

UnitedHealth is reportedly facing a DOJ investigation into possible Medicare fraud amid widespread public anger at the US health care system. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Authorities are probing the firm's Medicare Advantage program, a scheme where private companies manage the delivery of government health benefits for seniors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The report is that latest struggle to hit America's largest health insurer, coming just days after its CEO unexpectedly announced he would be stepping down.

It also follows the high-profile killing last December of Brian Thompson, head of the company's insurance division, in a case that has brought to the surface deep public frustration with the exploitative commercial health care system.

The DOJ is seeking the death penalty for the main suspect in the murder, Luigi Mangione, who has been hailed as a hero in many quarters.

UnitedHealth said in a statement it had not been notified by the Justice Department of the supposed investigation and criticized the "deeply irresponsible" article.