US Navy sailors arrested on suspicion of espionage and selling info to China

San Diego, California - Two US sailors have been arrested and indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for passing sensitive military information to intelligence officers from China , federal authorities announced Thursday.

Two Navy sailors have been indicted for allegedly passing sensitive US military information to Chinese intelligence officers. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The sailors were in direct contact with Chinese officers who paid the sailors thousands in bribes to provide national defense information, including technical manuals on assault ships, critical technology, and radar systems, according to officials with the US attorney's offices in Los Angeles and San Diego.



Jinchao Wei (22) and Wenheng Zhao (26) are naturalized American citizens who were born in China and were communicating with intelligence officers in China, though it is unclear if they were speaking to the same intelligence officer, prosecutor said.

Wei, who was stationed on a ship in San Diego, was arrested when he arrived for work at the Naval Base on Wednesday, authorities said.

He is accused of transmitting information over encrypted channels to a Chinese official.