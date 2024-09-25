Visa branded a "monopolist" as Justice Department launches major lawsuit!

New York, New York - The US Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Visa on Tuesday, alleging the company illegally maintains a monopoly over the use of debit cards in the US.

Visa is being sued for "anti-competitive" business practices by the Justice Department in the latest major antitrust lawsuit. © REUTERS

According to the lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New York, Visa's practices have resulted in billions of dollars in additional fees for American consumers and businesses while slowing innovation in the debit payments ecosystem.



The lawsuit comes after a wide-ranging three-year probe by the US antitrust enforcers into Visa's business practices.

The case focuses on Visa's debit card business that allows users to only spend money from their checking account, unlike a credit card that enables purchases on borrowed funds that must be repaid later.

"While Visa is the first name many debit card users see when they take out their card to make a purchase, they do not see the role that Visa plays behind the scenes," Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters.

"There, it controls a complex network of merchants, financial institutions and consumers" and behaves as a "monopolist" that "is charging a hidden toll on trillions of transactions," he alleged.