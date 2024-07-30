Wayne LaPierre, former NRA boss, banned for 10 years over corruption

New York, New York - A judge in New York banned Wayne LaPierre Monday from serving in any role at the National Rifle Association (NRA) for 10 years after the former director was found guilty of financially mismanaging the powerful gun lobby organization.

Former CEO of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre arrives at New York State Supreme Court on February 22, 2024. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Back in February, LaPierre and an NRA senior executive were ordered to pay a penalty of $6.35 million for that behavior.



During his civil trial, LaPierre was accused of using the National Rifle Association as a personal piggy bank to fund a lavish lifestyle that allegedly included private jets, expensive meals, and family trips to the Bahamas.

On Monday, New York State Attorney General Letita James announced the judge's new ban on LaPierre.

"As a result of this case, Wayne LaPierre will be banned from the NRA for 10 years for spearheading this fraud, and the court called for additional proposed reforms to the NRA," James wrote on X.

"After years of corruption, the NRA and its senior leaders are finally being held accountable," she added.