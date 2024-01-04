Wild video shows defendant leap and attack judge in Nevada courtroom

Las Vegas, Nevada - A wild viral video caught the moment an angry defendant jumped over the stand and attacked a judge in a courtroom as he was being sentenced .

A man in Nevada was caught on video jumping over the stand and attacking a judge as he was being sentenced in a battery case on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @infolibnews

According to The Guardian, Deobra Delone Redden (30) stood before Clark County district judge Mary Kay Holthus at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday regarding allegations that he attacked a person with a baseball bat last year.

Redden, a repeat offender, pleaded for leniency and no prison time, but Judge Holthus made it clear that she intended to send him to prison.

Unhappy with her ruling, Redden reportedly shouted expletives in anger before rushing the stand, leaping over it, and slamming the judge into the wall behind her.

Court officials and attorneys jumped in, brawling with Redden until he was finally restrained, arrested, and taken to jail at the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces several new felony charges, including battery on a protected person.

Courtroom video of the incident has gone viral, sparking a conversation about the safety of judges, as there have been similar violent incidents taking place in courtrooms in the past year alone.