Will the Supreme Court uphold restrictions on "ghost guns"?

Washington DC - The Supreme Court appeared poised on Tuesday to uphold federal regulation of "ghost guns" – firearms sold in easy-to-assemble kits.

The Supreme Court appeared poised on Tuesday to uphold federal regulation of "ghost guns" – firearms sold in easy-to-assemble kits. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Gun manufacturers and gun rights groups are challenging a 2022 rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that requires ghost guns, like other firearms, to have serial numbers and their purchasers to undergo background checks.



The ATF rule also requires commercial sellers of what are known as "buy-build-shoot" kits to be licensed and maintain records.

"Those basic requirements are crucial to solving gun crimes and keeping guns out of the hands of minors, felons, and domestic abusers," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued before the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

"But in recent years, companies like the respondents here have tried to circumvent those requirements," Prelogar said. "They've begun selling firearms as easy-to-assemble kits... that require minimal work to be made functional."

"Those untraceable guns are attractive to people who can't lawfully purchase them or who plan to use them in crimes," Prelogar said. "As a result, our nation has seen an explosion in crimes committed with ghost guns."

Ghost guns were being marketed as "ridiculously easy to assemble," she said, with manufacturers boasting that "you can go from opening the mail to having a fully functional gun in as little as 15 minutes, no serial number, background check or records required."

Prelogar said she had put one of the kits together herself and – despite being "someone who struggles with IKEA furniture" – she found it quite easy, involving only a couple of steps, including drilling a few holes.