How to make nail polish last longer

All the beauty lovers out there who've attempted to give themselves the perfect manicure find themselves asking the same question: how can I make my nail polish last longer? Here are some tricks to preserve the tips of your dreams.

How to make your nail polish last longer? Here are some tricks to try. © Element5 Digital

Regular nail polish might allow you a quick, DIY option for an at-home manicure, but the same pesky plague always arises: that dreaded chipping.

Yet, there are some strategies to make your polish last as long as possible.

First, if you want to make your nail polish last longer, start off by washing your hands or feet thoroughly before applying the polish.

Nail polish sticks best to your fingernails or toenails if they are completely free of grease, cosmetic experts say. For this reason, you should avoid using hand lotions or creams or nail oils immediately before you apply your nail polish. To make sure they're completely clean, you may want to swipe them with nail polish remover for extra insurance.

To make polish last as long as possible, try applying two coats of color. This will give you some intensity, but any addition coats of color might make your talons more chip-prone. Finally, a colorless, clear top coat as a third layer will provide additional protection against stains and gashes in your varnish. Top coats that claim to boast a "No chip" top layer may work best if you're willing to shell out a few more bucks.

A key tip: remember to let the individual layers dry completely before you apply the next coat. You can speed up the whole process by giving your nails a short, cool blow-dry by blowing on them yourself, or by using a hair dryer set on a low, cool setting.