How to make nail polish last longer
All the beauty lovers out there who've attempted to give themselves the perfect manicure find themselves asking the same question: how can I make my nail polish last longer? Here are some tricks to preserve the tips of your dreams.
Regular nail polish might allow you a quick, DIY option for an at-home manicure, but the same pesky plague always arises: that dreaded chipping.
Yet, there are some strategies to make your polish last as long as possible.
First, if you want to make your nail polish last longer, start off by washing your hands or feet thoroughly before applying the polish.
Nail polish sticks best to your fingernails or toenails if they are completely free of grease, cosmetic experts say. For this reason, you should avoid using hand lotions or creams or nail oils immediately before you apply your nail polish. To make sure they're completely clean, you may want to swipe them with nail polish remover for extra insurance.
To make polish last as long as possible, try applying two coats of color. This will give you some intensity, but any addition coats of color might make your talons more chip-prone. Finally, a colorless, clear top coat as a third layer will provide additional protection against stains and gashes in your varnish. Top coats that claim to boast a "No chip" top layer may work best if you're willing to shell out a few more bucks.
A key tip: remember to let the individual layers dry completely before you apply the next coat. You can speed up the whole process by giving your nails a short, cool blow-dry by blowing on them yourself, or by using a hair dryer set on a low, cool setting.
How to paint your nails without bumps and bubbles
But how do you get that smooth, silky finish without those air bubbles and bumps?
For a very even finish, it's best to start in the middle of your nail and then apply your polish to the left and right of that center line, slowly painting vertically.
Mistakes painted on your cuticles can be easily be washed off the skin with soap and water after your manicure has completely dried – but not before.
Pro-tip: If you feel like you have wide nails and want them to look narrower, you can leave a small, empty strip on both sides of your nail for a longer look.
Meanwhile, once it comes to removing your nail polish, take a look at the products available. There are many nail polish remover products on the market that either contain acetone, alcohol, or ethyl acetate as their active agent. All remove polish but each comes with a slight disadvantage. If used frequently, polish removers that contain acetone will dry out your nails and surrounding skin, experts say.
To avoid this, some manufacturers use alcohol or ethyl acetate. But they will also dry your nails out if not combined with a softening agent such as oil. A third option comes in the form of micro crystals that scrape your polish off.
In terms of care, experts suggest using some lotion on your nails once you remove your nail polish, no matter what type of agent you pick.
Cover photo: Unsplash / Element5 Digital