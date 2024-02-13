Valentine's Day nails: TikTok nail art inspo to spice up Galentine's Day

Hello lovers! Looking for the perfect nail design to match your Valentine's Day outfit? This unique TikTok-inspired nail art makes for a perfect manicure.

By Elyse Johnson

Hello lovers! Looking for the perfect nail design to match your Valentine's Day outfit or celebrate Galentine's Day? Here are some swoon-worthy, TikTok-inspired nail designs to fall in love with.

TikTokers have a few chic nail designs up their sleeves to make your outfit sparkle and pop! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/britonthebuff & connie.wi & nailsbycalliemarie While many are busy making restaurant reservations, ordering flowers, or picking out the perfect outfit, there's also another major detail that's a must-do for V-day: Nails! Yes, the love-filled holiday isn't complete without showing yourself a little self-love. And a fresh mani/pedi for Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to go all out with some creative nail art for a lasting treat. Plus, one can never be too prepared – as many do get engaged during the holiday. So it's a great opportunity to get those hands looking sweet. But you don't have to just paint on some hearts and call it a day. Here's how to complete your Valentine's Day look with three unique nail designs inspired by TikTok that are easy and super fun to do!

Valentine's Day Nail Idea #1: A pink-on-pink French manicure

A Pink French manicure? Yes please! Tiktoker Britonthebuff's spin on the classic design is great to pair with any outfit. © Screenshot/TikTok/britonthebuff A French manicure will never go out of style. But this unique spin on the classic white-tipped design is perfect for bringing a bit more fun to a traditional V-day look. Per TikToker britonthebuff, this pink-on-pink frenchie is very easy to achieve, whether doing it on your own or enlisting a nail tech for help. To get the look, choose a very light pink for the ends, then go at least two shades darker for your base pink. Or, switch things up and pick a dark or hot pink tip paired with a lighter pink base. Just make sure the contrast between the two shades is enough to make the design stand out. Either way, one can't go wrong with this simple, yet elegant design!

Valentine's Day Nail Idea #2: Ruby red Nails

Rubies are a gal's best friend too! For the red lovers who want to spice things up, TikTok user connie.wi's ruby nails are a perfect option. © Screenshot/TikTok/connie.wi Are rubies a girl's best friend? Maybe for Dorothy Gail! For fellow lovers of all things red and those who lean towards flashier designs, TikToker Connie.wi's ruby-themed nail art will be right up your alley. Plus, as she explains, the "insanely mesmerizing" look is perfect for anyone "entering their villain era." Now this may require a professional's work, especially if you're planning to add red gemstones on top. But the final result will have you shining bright like a (red) diamond this Valentine's Day. For a spin and something that's a little easier to achieve by DIY, try red glitter polish at home, or red glitter tips in a French manicure style. In honor of the world's most expensive gemstone, let red-hot you shine through this V-day, and these spicy nails can be the pièce-de-résistance for any outfit!

Valentine's Day Nail Idea #3: Multi-colored almond-shaped nails

Why just stick with one color this V-day? TikToker Nailsbycalliemarie offers a cute heart-inspired design that can be done with any shade. © Screenshot/TikTok/nailsbycalliemarie Last, but certainly not least, comes this chic look from user nailsbycalliemarie. Callie's adorable psychedelic design features another relatively easy-to-do look that's not overdone, and will still compliment any outfit. Plus, it incorporates a fun twist on the holiday's typical hearts. And since almond-shaped nails are all the rage these days, the design's multi-colored art fits perfectly within the shape, following the same pointed base with its lines. Plus, if you're not into pink or red, there are plenty of other Valentine-inspired colors to play around with! Mix in some purples or oranges and the options are endless.