"Tired girl" makeup is trending – here's what you need to know about the edgy fall look!

A grungy glam new makeup trend is taking over TikTok just in time for spooky season! Wanna try looking ty-ty?

It Girl actors like Jenna Ortega (r.) and Lily-Rose Depp (l.) are the poster children for this look © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Some of us have been waiting all our lives for this moment – under-eye bags are in.

It Girl celebs like Jenna Ortega, Gabbriette, and Lily-Rose Depp are the poster children for this look. Think Courtney Love in the '90s, but with a dash of the Tim Burton aesthetic.

To achieve the Tired Girl makeup effect, simply lean into the exhaustion with light browns, pinks, purples, or reds under and around your eyes to really bring out those eye bags.

Smudgey eyeliner and mascara are also key, mimicking someone who stayed up all night partying or napped in her makeup.

Mistakes only add to the rebellious cool girl attitude!

"It's a celebration of realness," makeup artist and Glass magazine beauty director Kim Brown told CNN. "The Tired Girl look has an edge and personality. It's tough and cool."