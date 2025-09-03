"Tired girl" makeup is trending – here's what you need to know about the edgy fall look!
A grungy glam new makeup trend is taking over TikTok just in time for spooky season! Wanna try looking ty-ty?
Some of us have been waiting all our lives for this moment – under-eye bags are in.
It Girl celebs like Jenna Ortega, Gabbriette, and Lily-Rose Depp are the poster children for this look. Think Courtney Love in the '90s, but with a dash of the Tim Burton aesthetic.
To achieve the Tired Girl makeup effect, simply lean into the exhaustion with light browns, pinks, purples, or reds under and around your eyes to really bring out those eye bags.
Smudgey eyeliner and mascara are also key, mimicking someone who stayed up all night partying or napped in her makeup.
Mistakes only add to the rebellious cool girl attitude!
"It's a celebration of realness," makeup artist and Glass magazine beauty director Kim Brown told CNN. "The Tired Girl look has an edge and personality. It's tough and cool."
Makeup artist for Netflix hit Wednesday weighs in on Tired Girl beauty trend
In a marked departure from the fresh-faced "clean girl" aesthetic of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, the Tired Girl vibe is gaining traction, says hair and makeup artist Nirvana Jalalvand.
Jalalvand, the stylist behind the season 2 looks for Jenna Ortega's title character Wednesday Addams on the hit Netflix show Wednesday, explained that "it’s not just the makeup, though, it’s part of something wider."
"Even the way people post their Instagram photos now has shifted with photo dumps and blurry images. We've all grown tired of overly curated perfectionism," she explained.
"This messy culture is a fight against that clean girl aesthetic. Tired Girl is a different way of presenting yourself. It's almost like we went so far into perfection that people are going back on it."
Cover photo: Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP