Spring Nails: These chic designs are a must-try this season!
Spring is finally here, which means new nail trends are on the horizon!
Pastels, flowers, even a milky white coat have been widely seen on the platform as the up-and-comers for a standout new set.
Now this isn't to shame the few that may want to stick to their dark tones that, let's be honest, never really go out of style.
Yet spring is a perfect reason to give a stunning bright pink or mellow yellow a try.
Here are the top trending spring nails to look out for this season, and the best we've scooped up from TikTok!
What nail art trends are on the rise this spring?
With holidays like Easter, Mother's Day, and even Cinco De Mayo right around the corner, ladies who love to get their nails done for special celebrations may be stumped on what to try this season.
Well, look no further!
TikToker and nail tech simplycutebydanic_ has complied our favorite top trends that nail lovers must try.
First, there's a pastel ombré design that can feature any hue or nail shape. The TikToker's clip showed off a sweet nude and lavender combo that would be perfect for any occasion.
Then, there's the simple floral look that can, of course, match your TikTok spring outfit inspo. The clip pairs florals with a warm yellow palette, but again, they can be matched with any Spring color.
And for those looking to be a little more bold, the beauty influencer also highlighted a milky-white marble design done on coffin-shaped nails. We're calling this one a win for any season.
Last but certainly not least, she showed off another simple neutral nail art design with creamy-orange swirls on each nail.
Whether your style is simple, chic, or daring, these spring nail designs are a must-try this season!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/simplycutebydanic_