Spring Nails: These chic designs are a must-try this season!

Spring has sprung! And a new season means fresh, new nail art trends to try from TikTok .

These fresh new nail designs are on the rise this spring! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/simplycutebydanic_

Spring is finally here, which means new nail trends are on the horizon!



Pastels, flowers, even a milky white coat have been widely seen on the platform as the up-and-comers for a standout new set.

Now this isn't to shame the few that may want to stick to their dark tones that, let's be honest, never really go out of style.

Yet spring is a perfect reason to give a stunning bright pink or mellow yellow a try.

Here are the top trending spring nails to look out for this season, and the best we've scooped up from TikTok!