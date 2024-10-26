Halloween 2024 manicure trends: Viral TikTok nails to make spooky season glow!

Gather around witches and ghouls! These trendy Halloween-inspired nail designs from TikTok will spice up anyone's costume this spooky season.

By Elyse Johnson

Oh look, another glorious Halloween is upon us! To make spooky season even more bewitching, try out of one these festive nail designs.

Check out these spooky nail trends from TikTok that will spice up any Halloween costume. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sailornailsart & @halloweennails2024 Halloween is finally here, and as the ghouls and witches make the final preparations for their costumes, here are some trendy nail designs that will level up your look. From nudes with a twist to classic pumpkins, these TikTok-approved Halloween-inspired nails will go with any costume – whether it be a classic ghost look or a sexy superhero. But don't just take our word for it! Here are three trendy TikTok nails that will glam up your spooky season.

Sparkling spiderwebs

For the lovers of all things spiders, try this sparkling spiderwebs design that easy and chic. © Screenshot/Instagram/phoebesummernails For anyone who loves the allure of spiderwebs – and isn't afraid of spiders – this is a twist on the classic nude look that's perfect for Halloween. This sparkling spiderweb deign from @phoebesummernails is simple and elegant to add to any costume. And it's pretty easy to replicate on your own, all one needs is black nail polish, glitter, and a little rub! The look is perfect for Beetlejuice fans looking to emulate Lydia Deetz or even the ghoulish trickster himself!

Spooky pumpkins

TikToker @halloweennails2024 shared how turn your nails into pumpkins before midnight with this adorable design. © Screenshot/Instagram/@halloweennails2024 Pumpkins can be used for more than just carving! TikToker @halloweennails2024 has shared how make anyone's nails have that orange glow with this adorable Halloween design. This easy design is even great for those who aren't dressing up this year but still want participate in spooky season. And for those who just love pumpkins!

Red wine glass nails

TikToker @sailornailsart saved spooky season with these red wine glass nails. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sailornailsart Now, last but certainly not least comes user @sailornailsart, who has a design perfect for the lovers of darker shades. The "glass" trend seems to be the theme for 2024, as a lot of seasonal looks have been using this technique for a head-turning design. Vampires, witches, and others will enjoy these red wine glass nails that give an illusion of black and red at the same time.

