Where to eat on Valentine's Day in New York City: Don't mind if I fon-due!

"I only have eyes for you," one New Yorker said to his plate of food. Here are our favorite spots to eat this Valentine's Day Weekend in New York.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – The Hallmark holiday that gives you an extra excuse to snuggle up and overeat with someone you love is upon us.

L'Angolo Italian restaurant in the heart of NYC's Tribeca neighborhood has added a romantic touch for some Valentine's Day dining ambiance. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire "I only have eyes for you," one New Yorker said... to his plate of food. If you've been stuck inside your New York City apartment with a case of the Winter Blues, perhaps now is the time to venture out on a love-filled food trail. Not the kind with breadcrumbs, of course, but with sweet and savory treats ahead. Tattoos Will extreme tattoo addict Remy black out all of his ink? Cupid is whipping out his bow and arrow just in time for Valentine's Day. And if you aren't one of the birds flocking out of town for this long V-Day-Presidents'-Day weekend, you can always find some good eats inside the Big Apple instead. Hand-picked with love, here are our favorite spots to chow this Valentine's Day Weekend in New York. Whether you're paired up or flying solo, we promise it'll leave your belly full and feeling lovey-dovey. Here's where to eat your heart out, New York.

Fondue is a must-do

Kashkaval's fondue comes with breads, veggies, and meats as dipping options. © Screenshot/Instagram/kashkavalgarden Valentine's Day is for sharing with the one you love – and dipping with them, too. So if you can't dunk into a body of water this holiday, why not dip in with your partner? AKA: Don't mind if I fon-due! Cheese fondue can be found around town, but our fav is in the heart of the theater district in NYC's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood at Kashkaval Garden. The Mediterranean fare gem features a woodsy garden patio in the back of the restaurant and offers tasting plates with meat and vegetarian options, plus plenty of fondue variations. Bonus: there's a $78 special prix fix menu just for Valentine's Day. As they say, "Love is in the air" – and right at your fingertips too.

Make life like a box of chocolates

You can choose to either eat or drink your chocolate this Valentine's Day. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ayzanyc If you're craving the sweet stuff with your sweetie, look no further than a cozy spot just steps away from the Empire State Building. Ayza Wine and Chocolate Bar in Midtown is home to a to-die-for classic chocolate martini that you can enjoy in the restaurant's outdoor heated and covered garden or cute-as-pie "Molly Trolley train" seating. Plus, the delicious cocktail is only $11 during happy hour – and an early death by chocolate seems like a good way to go out. The drool-worthy spot is offering up a $99 three course prix fixed menu for Valentine's Day, chock-full of appetizers like dark chocolate shaved steak tartae, epic looking entrées like branzino, and finishes off with choices like New York cheesecake or raspberries and cream. So whether with your sweetheart or your gal pals for Galentine's Day, get in that milk, dark, or white mouth-watering goodness. Who knows: maybe you'll strike a match with your server. After all, life is like a box of chocolates – especially on Valentine's Day.

We scream for ice cream

The Museum of Ice Cream already offers up a Valentine's Day color pallate, so lick it good! © Collage: Lena Grotticelli If you want to make your Valentine scream – for ice cream, of course – there's no better Love Day adventure than the Museum of Ice Cream. Hot tip: Use code LOVE14 and for1 4% off your ticket from February 6- to 14! This interactive fun house features the history of the cold stuff and colorful photo ops across 13 multisensory installations. You can swing on a playground, slide down NYC’s highest indoor slide, and take a dive into the museum's famed pool of sprinkles. And eat a hearty helping of ice cream while you do. Plus, the museum's sprinkle pool is conveniently the pallet of V-Day, making for a deep dive of photo ops with your boo in heaps of reds and pink sprinks. So head to the Museum of Ice Cream – and you can scoop up the one you lick – ahem, love – on the way.

Give them a pizza your heart

Dine-in with Forino's Pizza Love Kit in Brooklyn, or get it delivered right to your door. © Screenshot/Instagram/forninopizza Get cheesy and show your Valentine the mushy shape of your heart this year. Despite most of New York having to say RIP to dollar pizza, the next best way to really make your date melt in the city that never sleeps is – obviously – a heart-shaped one. Fornino’s, with three locations in Brooklyn, is once again offering up a Pizza Love Kit for pickup at their Greenpoint eatery to enjoy while staying in and getting comfy with your boo. The $110 kit includes a large salad, two heart shaped pizzas of your choice, tiramisu, and a bottle of wine – the perfect treat if you're getting saucy. Just like the song goes: "When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore!" And the way to any New Yorker's heart is definitely through their stomach.