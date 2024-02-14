New York Fashion Week 2024 serves bold nail trends for fall and winter

Beauty and fashion go hand in (manicured) hand, but what new nail styles did New York Fashion Week 2024 bring us? We've got you covered!

By Steffi Feldman

Beauty and fashion go hand in (manicured) hand, but what new nail styles did New York Fashion Week 2024 bring us? © Unsplash/Dan Cristian Pădureț New York Fashion Week has painted the town, which means style insiders are looking over the biggest trends we can expect to see from stores, streets, and celebs in the upcoming designer collections for fall and winter 2024! After a season of sweet and soft styles with Coquette and balletcore, NYFW showed off bolder clothes and beauty touches than before. And with the runway as their canvas, designers and stylists prove the fall and winter trends are not holding back! From Helmut Lang's ultra grunge makeup looks to Christian Siriano's intricate updos and gold leaf accents, consumers can expect to see a lot of statement-making in the fashion and beauty space. But what about nails? Love Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts: TikTok DIY to wow your love Nail trends at NYFW included vivacious and vibrant reds, metallic silvers, and gleaming glossy black hues. In other words: colors dripping with confidence and power. Here are some of the nail trends you'll likely be seeing all over the place come fall and winter!

Reds

Metallics and shimmer

Neutrals and clear coats

Black, white, neutral, and clear nail polishes were also everywhere in this year's runway looks. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ashluxenails Black, white, neutral, and clear nail polishes were also everywhere among NYFW's runway looks. Standouts include the coffin-shaped white manis at Christian Cowan's show by manicurist Julie Kandalec (she used CND Shellac in Cream Puff), Proenza Schouler's glossy "black nail theory" nails by Choi (JINsoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black), and PatBo manicurist Edwards' black and sheer French tips (KISS imPRESS No Glue Mani in For The Night). Choi created understated nude "mannequin nails" for Marc Jacobs (CND's Bare Chemise, Field Fox, and Satin Pajamas) and sheer "jelly nail" coats for the Helmut Lang show, telling Bustle backstage "this year will be all about jelly nails." As Destiny's Child would say, I (don't) think you're ready for this jelly!