New York Fashion Week 2024 serves bold nail trends for fall and winter
New York, New York - Beauty and fashion go hand in (manicured) hand, but what new nail styles did New York Fashion Week 2024 bring us? We've got you covered!
New York Fashion Week has painted the town, which means style insiders are looking over the biggest trends we can expect to see from stores, streets, and celebs in the upcoming designer collections for fall and winter 2024!
After a season of sweet and soft styles with Coquette and balletcore, NYFW showed off bolder clothes and beauty touches than before. And with the runway as their canvas, designers and stylists prove the fall and winter trends are not holding back!
From Helmut Lang's ultra grunge makeup looks to Christian Siriano's intricate updos and gold leaf accents, consumers can expect to see a lot of statement-making in the fashion and beauty space. But what about nails?
Nail trends at NYFW included vivacious and vibrant reds, metallic silvers, and gleaming glossy black hues. In other words: colors dripping with confidence and power.
Here are some of the nail trends you'll likely be seeing all over the place come fall and winter!
Reds
We saw a lot of vivacious and vibrant red nails from Jason Wu, Sandy Liang, and Prabal Gurung!
Jason Wu models' blood red ombré nails were achieved by Jin Soon Choi, founder of JINsoon, who used her personal brand's nail polish in the shade Risque to create a clear-to-red effect.
Sandy Liang's models sported classic OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red for one of their standout looks, but other nail colors from the show – shimmering pale yellow, sparkling pink, navy blue, and periwinkle topped with OPI's pearly Glazed N' Amused – balanced out the bold red.
Prabal Gurung's show was all about red and silver chromes, with manicurist Gina Edwards using KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure in Red Velvet as a base, which she then filed into pointy stiletto shaped tips.
This year's viral "red nail theory" and red nail trend is clearly here to stay!
Metallics and shimmer
Speaking of metallic silvers, this holdover nail trend from last season was another big trend on the runways this fashion week!
Pearly, sparkly, and metallic finishes along with interesting uses of dimensional details like creative tips showed clear inspiration from Beyoncé's Renaissance chrome attire trend and dregs of girly-core vibes we've been seeing in the spring fashion and beauty cycle. It also echoes the metallic and chainmail clothing that's recently made a splash.
One example of nails sporting the look can be seen from manicurist Tara Haye's gilded micro French tip nails for the Tiffany Brown show at NYFW, which enlisted Dazzle Dry's Lunar Love for tiny metallic tips.
Bronx and Banco's models had press-on holographic silver nails with Chillhouse Chill Tips in Chill At the Disco detailing.
Don't forget manicurist Holly Falcone's peel-off Pretty Nail Graffiti in Pearl, which was slightly overshadowed by the glitzy high-tech statement tip from KIKI World Chipped NFC-Enable Press-On Nail. This cyberpunk style was programmed to take anyone who came near it to Dauphinette's Instagram page.
With so much chrome, the future seems to be at our fingertips.
Neutrals and clear coats
Black, white, neutral, and clear nail polishes were also everywhere among NYFW's runway looks.
Standouts include the coffin-shaped white manis at Christian Cowan's show by manicurist Julie Kandalec (she used CND Shellac in Cream Puff), Proenza Schouler's glossy "black nail theory" nails by Choi (JINsoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black), and PatBo manicurist Edwards' black and sheer French tips (KISS imPRESS No Glue Mani in For The Night).
Choi created understated nude "mannequin nails" for Marc Jacobs (CND's Bare Chemise, Field Fox, and Satin Pajamas) and sheer "jelly nail" coats for the Helmut Lang show, telling Bustle backstage "this year will be all about jelly nails."
As Destiny's Child would say, I (don't) think you're ready for this jelly!
Will you be trying out any of these mani ideas in the coming seasons?
