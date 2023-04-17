Coachella fashion: Cowboy boots and sexy mesh enter the chat
Indio, California - Weekend 1 of this year's Coachella music festival in Indio, California, has proved some new fest fashion is here. As long dresses and boho vibes seem so yesterday, rhinestones and cowboy boots have entered the chat!
Coachella marks the official kickoff of festival season, and whether you're attending Weekend 1 or 2 of the fest, the three day weekend event calls for three very different outfits.
And of course, Coachella is the place to see and be seen.
Famous faces and favorite influencers have showed up and showed out this year with skimpy outfits in the California desert.
Like our festival fashion prediction suggested, glitter, rhinestones, mesh, and cowboy boots were clearly the trend this year. And baring lots of skin.
Flowy attire – along with some florals for spring – also made the grade, along with pops of neon and disco-inspired lewks.
Here's a roundup of our favorite Coachella attire from Weekend 1.
The Vanderpump Rules cast serves up fashion goodness at Coachella
The fashion wasn't only about glitter and glam this year, but adding layered pieces that gave height and depth.
Influencer Xenia Adonts was giving all that and more, pairing her classic solids with spicy glitter details and statement jewelry to bring sparkle to the desert.
Vests, with very little underneath, also made a statement.
Members of the Vanderpump Rules cast came out to play at Coachella and SURved some of the weekend's best looks. Scheana Shay showed off a black ensemble with a mesh overlay on Day 1, complete with wedge knee-high boots, then switched it up to an epic pink mirrored top with a translucent, fur-outlined overcoat on Day 2.
Castmember Ariana Madix also kept the black mesh theme going, layering a black glitter mesh top over a neon yellow bra top. Another look featured a disco-trippy themed mesh top, with a tie in the front.
Coachella fashion shows of boots and fringe
Influencer Nele Wüstenberg also made a splash in Palm Springs this year together with her influencer crew and one of our favorite bubble gum ensembles.
Her Day 1 mother-of-pearl mini skirt and a pink sequined crop top was an eye-popper. She, of course, paired the look with the latest shoe trend: cowboy boots in white.
And fringed outfits aren't completely out of style just yet. Wüstenberg updated the look for this year's skin-showing trend by showcasing some black fringe over a matching bra and miniskirt on Day 2.
Besides cowboy boots, thick wedge heels and anything knee-high is also clearly in.
One thing's for sure: Coachella style is certainly slaying in 2023.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Leonie Hanne, Xenia Adonts, & Nele Wüstenberg