Coachella fashion: Cowboy boots and sexy mesh enter the chat

Indio, California - Weekend 1 of this year's Coachella music festival in Indio, California, has proved some new fest fashion is here. As long dresses and boho vibes seem so yesterday, rhinestones and cowboy boots have entered the chat!

Influencer Leonie Hanne showed off three different looks at Coachella this year, mixing all the trends. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Leonie Hanne

Coachella marks the official kickoff of festival season, and whether you're attending Weekend 1 or 2 of the fest, the three day weekend event calls for three very different outfits.

And of course, Coachella is the place to see and be seen.

Famous faces and favorite influencers have showed up and showed out this year with skimpy outfits in the California desert.

Like our festival fashion prediction suggested, glitter, rhinestones, mesh, and cowboy boots were clearly the trend this year. And baring lots of skin.

Flowy attire – along with some florals for spring – also made the grade, along with pops of neon and disco-inspired lewks.

Here's a roundup of our favorite Coachella attire from Weekend 1.