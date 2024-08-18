Fall 2024 fashion radar: What are this year's style must-haves?

Fall is just around the corner, meaning it's time to do a wardrobe update. Are you ready to embrace fall fashion?

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - Fall is just around the corner, meaning it's time to do a wardrobe update. Are you ready to embrace fall fashion? Here's everything you need to know about this year's style staples!

Fall basics can make autumnal fashion a breeze. © 123rf/ vyshniakova Fashion can seem like frivolous madness, but each season has its own rhythm, staples, and basics. Autumn means it's time for kids to head back to school and the weather to cool. This is the first fashion clue for the season: the clothes you wear in the sweltering heat won't do as the wind chills! What's more, the leaves will change from lush greens to a whole range of warm colors. Here's the scoop on what defines the back-to-school season: colors, layers, pants, and boots. We've got a few tips to make your wardrobe swoon-worthy this fall!

What are the colors of fall 2024 fashion?

Fall colors take their cues from the leaves. © 123rf/ nachomena While Brat green is a whole vibe, fall fashion basics call for colors more in sync with the changing leaves. A pop of red is always a classic attention-grabber and has been in for a few seasons, but it's also a fall basic. Dare to go for a bold, deep red lip or red purse! The colors for this fashion season include browns, camels, yellows, and gold. You can't go wrong with a classic camel trench or a comfy leather jacket. If you want to go all in classic fall, think lumberjack style and invest in a plaid flannel that will keep the chill off while screaming its apple-picking season.

What are the best fall closet staples?

The fashion seasons are based on the four seasons, and colder weather calls for layers. The two most essential fall basics are a good jacket and a sweater. A chunky weave will always work, but save the bold "ugly sweater" for winter. That said, a heavy denim jacket with a white T-shirt is also a good call for the cooler air.

What are the pants trends for autumn 2024?

Bermuda shorts are having a moment that could creep into fall when paired with high boots, but pants are the must-have item for autumn. Jeans are a great place to start, and while wide legs are in, straight legs will also do. Another fall staple is the classic pant trousers. You can't go wrong with a figure-flaunting pair of pants that shiver when the weather is blistery!

Boots are a basic worth buying

Fall weather is notoriously unpredictable, and boots are stable shoes. Ankle boots make a simple statement that you're ready for the season. That said, you can't go wrong with a pair of cowboy boots if you think you can pull them off or ones that go thigh-high paired with an A-line skirt.