Fashion brand Balenciaga's latest "shoe" design leaves almost everything exposed!

Fashion brand Balenciaga's latest creation has been leaving many people speechless – the "Barefoot Zero Shoe" only covers one toe.

Is this even technically a shoe?

The controversial Spanish fashion house favored by Kim Kardashian recently presented a first look at its Fall 2025 line, and to call their new shoe "minimalist" is an understatement!

Although Balenciaga is known for its off-the-beaten-path designs, the Zero may well be considered the craziest model yet.

As Sneaker News reported, the shoe is made entirely of EVA foam and leaves almost the entire foot exposed.

They use an extremely narrow footbed with patterns and grooves for all five toes.

The foot is held in place by a rounded heel and a large toe area, but almost everything else remains open and visible.

While you can technically style the look with socks, they'll need to be tabi-toe ones as the shoes separate out the big toe away from the others.