Kim Kardashian resumes controversial Balenciaga partnership

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has become the newest ambassador of Balenciaga after cutting ties with the brand following a controversy in 2022.

Kim Kardashian has been revealed as the new ambassador for Balenciaga after distancing herself from the company following a scandal in 2022. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 43-year-old reality star confirmed the renewed collaboration via a statement shared to her Instagram story on Monday.



"For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right," Kim said. "I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador."

The Kardashians star has worn Balenciaga to the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, and more high-profile appearances, but she distanced herself from the brand in November 2022 when a disturbing campaign sparked widespread backlash against the company.

After debuting a holiday ad that showed children holding teddy bears wearing bondage attire, Balenciaga was slammed by critics who argued the shoot sexualized the kids.

At the time, Kim affirmed she was "outraged" by the ad and said she was "re-evaluating" her collaboration with Balenciaga, but the SKIMs founder has continued to wear items from the company in the years since.