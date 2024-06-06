Why are so many celebs going wild for Maison Margiela's Tabi "cloven hoof" shoes?

One of the newest – and strangest – celeb fashion favorites has actually been a cult classic for years! But what's the story behind the odd-looking Maison Margiela "cloven hoof" shoes?

One of the newest – and strangest – celeb fashion favorites have actually been a cult classic for years, but lately, they've been seen adorning the feet of Hollywood movers and shakers like Zendaya (r.), Ariana Grande (c.), and Miley Cyrus (l.). © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP + Screenshots/Instagram/@zendaya & @arianagrande

These bizarre shoes have been seen adorning the feet of movers and shakers like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo, and more!

Maison Margiela absolutely conquered the 2024 Met Gala with Zendaya's peacock look, Kim Kardashian's silver corset gown, Bad Bunny's princely suit, and Gwendoline Christie's elegant velvet caped number.

Not all of the Margiela outfits appear to have included the fashion house's now-iconic Tabi shoes, but maybe that's just because we couldn't see their feet underneath the dresses!

The Maison Margiela Instagram account is a never-ending stream of different celebrities rocking the brand on red carpets, magazine covers, or haute couture models showing off their theatrical fashions.

Hollywood has been trying to make Margiela shoes happen since 2019, and it looks like they've finally done it.

Professional fashion sourcer Gab Waller told Fashionista that she didn't get a single request for the cloven hoof shoes from 2019 through 2012, but that interest started to come in 2022 with the Margiela x Reebok collab.

"Although they're trending right now, the style really isn't for everybody – I know from speaking specifically to my clientele that many just wouldn't wear them," Waller said.

"It's the hoof shoe on Facebook. People who are really against them absolutely despise them," fashion archivist Kim Russell also told the publication.



While most comments on Twitter surrounding the shoes are making jokes about the bizarre style, Russell explained, "It only takes one extremely influential person to post an item. Then I know it's game over... if someone like Hailey Bieber or Sofia Richie Grainge wore Tabis, I would definitely reassess."

The inception of the shoes goes back further than you might think, however, with roots all the way to 15th century Japan.