London Fashion Week brings brat summer to a close with can't-miss Charli XCX bash

London, UK - A hotly anticipated party thrown by high-street retailer H&M and pop star Charli XCX is set to shake things up as London Fashion Week opens on Thursday.

Pop star Charli XCX is featured in fashion retailer H&M's latest campaign for some glamorous shots ahead of their Thursday London Fashion Week event. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@charli_xcx

The LFW Spring Summer 2025 schedule, which runs until Tuesday, had been set for weeks when the Swedish fast-fashion giant burst onto the scene announcing a collaboration with the British singer, overshadowing big-name designers.

"Forget the luxury shows... The only ticket anyone cares about is one to the H&M party," London's The Standard newspaper said.

The Times Daily labeled the event the "hottest London Fashion Week ticket."

The past few months have been termed "brat summer" following the explosive popularity of Charli XCX's latest hyper-pop album Brat, name-checked everywhere from social media to politics – and now into the world of fashion.

The trend emphasizes an aesthetic and lifestyle inspired by Charli's club album that offers a heavy dose of party-girl energy with undertones of youthful anxiety.