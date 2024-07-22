Kamala Harris memes break the internet as Gen-Z rallies for the coconut tree presidency

Washington DC - Last-minute presidential candidate Kamala Harris is racing to craft her image – and social media users are moving even more swiftly to signal support, flooding the internet with jokes about coconuts and "brat summers."

Kamala Harris has been Gen-Z meme fodder for months, putting her in an unexpectedly strong position among young voters on day one of her presidential campaign. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@hankgreen & Logan Cyrus / AFP

Harris memes have been surging for weeks as the so-called "KHive" – her online fandom – pushed her as an alternative to her boss, President Joe Biden, to face Donald Trump at the polls in November.



And with Biden's momentous decision Sunday to step aside and throw his support behind her, many have rallied to the vice president with a tsunami of jokes and unburdened enthusiasm.

It began, as most good summer things do, with coconuts.

Last year, Harris was speaking at the White House on education when she quoted a comment her mother often made during her childhood.

"She would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us: 'I don't know what's wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,'" Harris said.

The oddball quote, along with clips of her dancing, her at-times awkward laughter, and some of her other slightly baffling anecdotes, became an instant data point in the – at best, bemused – way the internet understood Harris.

But after Biden's disastrous debate against Trump on June 27 inflamed fears about his age, prompting calls for him to step aside, the KHive asserted itself, with social media users admitting they were "coconut-pilled."

Content creators made "fancam" edits of her speeches and dancing on TikTok, and palm tree emojis were suddenly everywhere.

Bars in Washington – always quick to capitalize on political moments – began offering coconut-themed drinks, with pina coladas threatening a comeback.