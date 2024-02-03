Mob wife aesthetic soars as TikTok's flashy fashion craze

"Mob wife" is officially the dominant fashion look of early 2024: knowingly over-the-top, even trashy – the tough woman who has fought her way to money and power and isn't afraid to show it off. Now, TikTokers are emulating the look.

Mob wife aesthetic has dominated fashion and beauty tutorials on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/isabellrrose & carollineag

Millions of TikTok users have suddenly become obsessed with the look of women on Goodfellas, Scarface, and The Sopranos – or even the cold, hard style of Melania Trump.



The look leans hard on the 1980s with faux fur over lots of black including stockings, leather, red nails, chunky jewelry, and sky-high heels.

It is about being "bold, tough, fearless, and unapologetic – all traits I think are admirable, aspirational," one of the influencers behind the trend, Sarah Jordan Arcuri, told AFP. The 29-year-old Italian-American from New Jersey – home of The Sopranos of course – has been pushing this aesthetic to her 120,000 Instagram followers for a couple of years.

It is the accessories that really make it: lots of heavy gold bracelets, chain belts, and rings stacked on top of each other.

"All the gold gifted by your husband. You never take it off," laughs Arcuri.

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira, who has 15.3 million followers, posted a wildly popular tutorial on how to do "mob wife" beauty: heavy liner around the eyes, fake eyelashes, and a "dark red lipstick".

The hair needs some serious volume, ideally an 80s-style perm.