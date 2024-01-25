Khloé Kardashian embraces viral "mob wife" trend in snowy day bikini fit

Los Angeles, California - Celebs like Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigan have embraced the internet's viral "mob wife" fashion aesthetic. Here's how to get the look for yourself!

Khloé is only the latest celeb to flaunt the viral "mob wife" look you may have been seeing all over social media.

In a skimpy Gucci bikini and grey fur coat, oversized black fur bucket hat, and slouchy boots, KoKo bared her impressive abs in a snow day photo shoot via Insta.

The Kardashians star's subtle yet glam makeup look, styled by Ashley K Holm, included an over-lined mauve lip, strong brows, and thick separated lashes.

"It's giving mob wife vibes," the mom of two captioned Wednesday's post. "Faux mob wife of course."

But what's the deal with the viral "mob wife" aesthetic, anyway?