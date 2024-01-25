Khloé Kardashian embraces viral "mob wife" trend in snowy day bikini fit
Los Angeles, California - Celebs like Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigan have embraced the internet's viral "mob wife" fashion aesthetic. Here's how to get the look for yourself!
Khloé is only the latest celeb to flaunt the viral "mob wife" look you may have been seeing all over social media.
In a skimpy Gucci bikini and grey fur coat, oversized black fur bucket hat, and slouchy boots, KoKo bared her impressive abs in a snow day photo shoot via Insta.
The Kardashians star's subtle yet glam makeup look, styled by Ashley K Holm, included an over-lined mauve lip, strong brows, and thick separated lashes.
"It's giving mob wife vibes," the mom of two captioned Wednesday's post. "Faux mob wife of course."
But what's the deal with the viral "mob wife" aesthetic, anyway?
What is the viral mob wife aesthetic trend?
According to Women's Wear Daily, the mob wife aesthetic is somewhere between '80s glam and quiet luxury with a splash of fall's Martini Makeup trend.
Think over-the-top, vampy, and luxurious. The mob wife look is all about big hair, elegant nails, sunglasses, hyper-glam makeup, and sleek slinky fits. (Bonus points if you can figure out how to add leopard-print in there somewhere!)
And don't forget the oversized fur (or faux fur) coat! That's the most important part.While WWD has linked deep dive, and it turns out that the mob wife aesthetic has been around for a while now.
Heck, Selena Gomez was fully serving mob wife way back in August for her Single Soon music video!
Fashion trends have a 20-year cycle on average, so we're just about due for a resurgence of that Fran Drescher circa The Nanny vibe anyway. It certainly doesn't hurt that people might be getting sick of the ho-hum minimalism of the "clean girl" aesthetic, either!
What do you think of the viral mob wife aesthetic? Is it a hit or a miss?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian